LeSean McCoy Not Sold On Cam Ward Due to His Lack of High School Stars
Cam Ward has almost everyone sold on him being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, except for a few detractors.
NFL 2010's All-Decade running back LeSean McCoy is not fully sold on Cam Ward for one particaualr reason — he was a zero-star recruit coming out of highschool.
"Man, and no disrespect for Cam, but I'm not sure I'm all the way sold on Cam Ward," McCoy said on FS1's The Facifility. "I'm going to say it again, I've never had or never seen in a whole draft, it's been a lot of bust in these drafts, I've never seen a player that has zero-stars in high school be the No. 1 pick overall. I've never seen that."
He must not have watched what Ward did this season in an Orange and Green jersey. Ward is coming off the best quarterback season in Hurricanes history, breaking multiple records from other quarterbacks that went No. 1 for Miami.
Ward’s 39 touchdown passes shattered the Miami record for touchdown passes in a single season, surpassing Steve Walsh’s previous UM standard of 29, set in 1988. His 4,313 passing yards and 305 completions broke the school records set by Bernie Kosar in 1984 (262 completions, 3,642 yards). He also posted the best single-season completion percentage (67.2), breaking the mark set by Tyler Van Dyke in 2023 (65.8).
Add in his two seasons played for Washington State, where he finished with 6,963 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns, only 16 interceptions, and 13 rushing touchdowns. Ward is a baller. Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word (as a zero-star recruiting), an FCS program in San Antonio, throwing for 6,908 yards and 71 touchdowns in just 19 games (the 2020 season was shortened to six games and played in the spring due to COVID-19).
Ward is exactly who he says he is. A lack of scouting out of high school (because of the offense that was run) should not be the determining factor over who is the best player in the draft. Ward's work ethic brought him from being undesirable to undeniable. He will show that at the next level despite being a zero-star recruit.