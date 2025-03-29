Linebackers for the Miami Hurricanes Step Into New Role with DC Corey Hetherman
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are losing a lot of their key production from last season's linebacker core, but one player is ready for the next step of his career.
Jaylin Alderman saw a few more snaps at linebacker this past season for the Hurricanes and now is ready for a new role with new defensive coordinator Corey Heatherman.
“Coach Hetherman, he puts a lot on the linebackers, as far as communicating," Alderman said. "So, he looks to us to get everybody else engaged, have urgency with everybody, and have us make the calls.”
Alderman is not the only returning linebacker. Wesley Bissainthe is returning for one more season after an impressive season last year, despite the defensive struggles. They also have Raul Aguirre Jr. still in the mix, and a rotation between those players will command the linebacker core. Alderman knows that each will play a role in the production and development of the room while also improving themselves.
“I feel like we all play a part in that," Alderman said. "As far as me, [Wesley Bissainthe], [Raul Aguirre Jr.], we all just try to set the tone every day. That could be running on and off the field; that could be getting everybody on point. I just feel like everybody plays a role in that. We all want to get everybody better, and we know that Coach Hetherman coaches the linebackers, so we have to.”
Communication will be the key for this defense after struggling mightily in that department last season. A new year for a new coach as the Canes expect improvement from being one of the worst defenses in the country last season.