All Hurricanes

Linebackers for the Miami Hurricanes Step Into New Role with DC Corey Hetherman

The Miami Hurricanes Linebackers continue to improve with new defensive coordinator Corey Heatherman with new roles expected out of them.

Justice Sandle

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Jaylin Alderman (21) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Jaylin Alderman (21) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are losing a lot of their key production from last season's linebacker core, but one player is ready for the next step of his career.

Jaylin Alderman saw a few more snaps at linebacker this past season for the Hurricanes and now is ready for a new role with new defensive coordinator Corey Heatherman.

“Coach Hetherman, he puts a lot on the linebackers, as far as communicating," Alderman said. "So, he looks to us to get everybody else engaged, have urgency with everybody, and have us make the calls.”

Alderman is not the only returning linebacker. Wesley Bissainthe is returning for one more season after an impressive season last year, despite the defensive struggles. They also have Raul Aguirre Jr. still in the mix, and a rotation between those players will command the linebacker core. Alderman knows that each will play a role in the production and development of the room while also improving themselves.

“I feel like we all play a part in that," Alderman said. "As far as me, [Wesley Bissainthe], [Raul Aguirre Jr.], we all just try to set the tone every day. That could be running on and off the field; that could be getting everybody on point. I just feel like everybody plays a role in that. We all want to get everybody better, and we know that Coach Hetherman coaches the linebackers, so we have to.”

Communication will be the key for this defense after struggling mightily in that department last season. A new year for a new coach as the Canes expect improvement from being one of the worst defenses in the country last season.

Read More Football News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football