Live Updates as No. 12 Miami Fights for Its CFP Lives against No. 22 Pitt

It's the final game of the regular season for the Miami Hurricanes. It is also the most important game of the season for them.

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
College GameDay and Nick Saban Highlights how dangerous the Miami Hurricanes can be.

Pregame:

It's the final game of the regular season for the Miami Hurricanes. It is also the most important game of the season for them. This will be a ranked matchup for the Canes against a dangerous Pittsburgh team that will do everything it can to try and win this game.

For both teams, this is a chance to make the ACC Championship game, even with so many variables that have to fall for either winner to make it. It can happen, and the Canes are hoping that it does for the sake of their playoff chances.

Four-year head coach Mario Cristobal looks to have a positive November and close out the month 4-0 first the first time as the Canes head coach and try to get his team into the College Football Playoff.

How to Watch: No. 13 Miami at No. 22 Pittsburgh

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: ABC (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Panthers: The Panthers upset the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets dominantly and dramatically. After dropping a terrible game to Notre Dame, they bounced back and dragged the Yellow Jackets through the air and on the ground.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is starting to take up victories, and they have been dominant. In 8 possessions against the Hokies, the Hurricanes scored on 6, with Carson Beck throwing 85 percent completion for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Last Meeting: This will be the first time each team will play each other since 2022, when the Panthers defeated the Canes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

