Live Updates as No. 12 Miami Fights for Its CFP Lives against No. 22 Pitt
College GameDay and Nick Saban Highlights how dangerous the Miami Hurricanes can be.
Pregame:
It's the final game of the regular season for the Miami Hurricanes. It is also the most important game of the season for them. This will be a ranked matchup for the Canes against a dangerous Pittsburgh team that will do everything it can to try and win this game.
For both teams, this is a chance to make the ACC Championship game, even with so many variables that have to fall for either winner to make it. It can happen, and the Canes are hoping that it does for the sake of their playoff chances.
Four-year head coach Mario Cristobal looks to have a positive November and close out the month 4-0 first the first time as the Canes head coach and try to get his team into the College Football Playoff.
How to Watch: No. 13 Miami at No. 22 Pittsburgh
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TV: ABC (Noon Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Panthers: The Panthers upset the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets dominantly and dramatically. After dropping a terrible game to Notre Dame, they bounced back and dragged the Yellow Jackets through the air and on the ground.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is starting to take up victories, and they have been dominant. In 8 possessions against the Hokies, the Hurricanes scored on 6, with Carson Beck throwing 85 percent completion for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Last Meeting: This will be the first time each team will play each other since 2022, when the Panthers defeated the Canes at Hard Rock Stadium.
