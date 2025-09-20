Live Updates: Florida at No. 4 Miami; Pregame
Pregame
Injury Updates:
The Hurricanes look to have Jordan Lyle and Joshia Trader back as they where spotted for the first tim all season during the Canes walk. Cristobal talked about how important it was for them to be back on the field giving them more weapons on the field.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 4 Miami (3-0) continues its in-state opponent series as it takes on the Florida Gators (1-2), desperately seeking a win.
The Hurricanes invite the Gators in after dominating them at home last season to highlight how good Cam Ward was and to demonstrate that this isn't the same program it was years ago. Mario Cristobal and Co. are on a mission to do the same in this next game before entering their first bye week of the season.
The Gators are coming off a few bad losses and a few bad performances on the offensive side of the ball. They will have to find an identity quickly if they hope to stand up and face off against the Hurricanes with more than just the ACC Championship on their minds.
How to Watch: Florida at No. 4 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ABC
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Florida Gators: The defense showed up in a matchup in Death Valley against No. 7 LSU, but a terrible outing from quarterback DJ Lagway and his five interceptions held the team back from upsetting the Tigers.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes handled business against another ranked opponent in the South Florida Bulls, defeating them 49-12 with Carson Beck throwing for over 300 yards and Mark Fletcher Jr. rushing for over 100 and two touchdowns.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was just last season, when the Hurricanes opened the season with an offensive masterclass against the Gators, 41-17.
