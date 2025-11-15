Live Updates For No. 15 Miami's Final Home Game of the Season Against NC State
Second Quarter:
Miami 17, NC State 0
Malachi Toney might be the best quarterback for Miami as well. The former high school quarterback threw another pass, an accurate one, and the Hurricanes finished the drive with a rushing touchdown from Marty Brown.
First Quarter:
Jakobe Thomas is all over the place. This defense is elite right now, man. This is his second interception of the day.
Miami 10, NC State 0
Miami's Defense is Elite. ELITE. Jakobe Thomas takes right over for Keionte Scott and gifts the Hurricanes their second pick-six of the season.
Miami 3, NC State 0
Defensively, the Hurricanes have done well this season and they don't let the Canes get past the 50 yard line. Offensively the Hurricanes get the job done, at least to get points on the board. There are some things still wrong with the offense with a near delay of game. Carter Davis goes for 31-yards and the field goal is good.
Pregame:
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes face another challenge ahead this week as they prepare to take on the NC State Wolfpack, who have given everyone at the top of the conference trouble.
The Wolfpack is led by sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, who the Miami Hurricanes will have a lot of interest in during portal season if he decides to dip his toe into the portal. However, thanks to that notion, the Hurricanes will also be prepared to stop him, so their College Football Playoff hopes remain alive.
After this weekend, they have jumped from an eight percent chance of making the CFP to an 11 percent chance. Still a small jump, but some of the top schools ahead of them are going to start falling, and the Hurricanes will be in a prime position to take a few spots and eventually make it if they win out.
How to Watch: NC State Wolfpack at No. 16 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN (3:30 p.m. Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Wolfpack: The Wolfpack are coming off their final bye week of the season after nearly putting 50 points on the then ACC favorite Georgia Tech. Bailey threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, while the rushing attack of Jayden Scott gave the Yellow Jackets nearly 200 yards on the ground.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes got revenge over Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange, defeating them 38-10 and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams faced off was in 2023. The Wolfpack defeated the Canes for the first time in their last five meetings, 20-6.
Series: Miami 11, NC State 6
