Can Carson Beck's Experience Lead Miami to Victory Again Against Ohio State?

The relationship between the quarterback and the offensive coordinator can be what makes or breaks a program.

The Miami Hurricanes have one of the best combinations between QB and coordinator in the country, and it was on display against Texas A&M in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Not only are they playing together, but they can also listen to one another and trust each other's instincts.

Shannon Dawson trusted Beck's instincts in the game against the Aggies and looks to lean on him again against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Beck has proven to be a level head in critical situations, which gives an edge for the Canes thanks to how dangerous they can be.

"I think having a level head in those situations is crucial," Dawson said. "You know, it's easy to get impatient and start trying to throw the ball around the yard in a day where it wasn't working that way. So ultimately, what we had going for us that really they didn't is we could run the football. They couldn't. So they had to try to throw it, which turned into a couple of interceptions and some erratic passes. So you know, us being able to lean on the run the second half was really the tale of the tape in the game."

Beck was the driving force for Mark Fletcher Jr. to have such a breakout game. Dawson valued Becks input which helped them win the game.

"He says something and you watch it on the iPad, I mean, he's typically spot-on," Dawson said." And so there's things that I don't see in the course of calling it that I watch the iPad, and he's typically pretty spot on in those situations. And everybody keeps a level head and a very calm demeanor, which is key in those type of games when it's real tight. And look, one mistake can cost you a game. So I thought his input was awesome."

Beck knew that building that relationship would have taken some time, but it flying on all cyclinders now heading into Ohio State.

Yeah, obviously, it takes time to build any type of relationship and build a bond or build trust, which is ultimately the biggest thing when it comes to an offensive coordinator and a quarterback, that trust or me to him and then him to me as well," Beck said. "Because there's things that from his vantage point on the sideline that maybe I don't see the same or he doesn't see the same, right? So it's important that we communicate and talk to each other whilewe're out there."

Beck also knows that both having trust in one another unlocks some players and plays for the Canes because that trust is there. He appreciates it but knows there is still more work to do.

"I think that it takes me having trust in him and him having trust in me. And that helps our offense

a lot. And our relationship has grown into something that obviously I very much appreciate with

Coach Dawson."

