Live Updates For Stanford at No. 9 Miami; Pregame

The Miami Hurricanes face off against the Stanford Cardinal for the first time in program history.

Justice Sandle

University of Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs after catching a pass from quarterback Carson Beck (11).
University of Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs after catching a pass from quarterback Carson Beck (11). / Audrey Shaw/FSView & Florida Flambeau / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
No. 9 Miami is coming off the first loss of its season as the team and more importantly quarterback Carson Beck looks to bounce back in more than one way. They have the perfect test against the Stanford Cardinal as they face off against the Former Pac-12 team for the first time in program history.

The Cardinal are coming off a miraculous victory over the Florida State Seminoles, and head coach Mario Cristobal has noticed the steady improvement of the team led by Andrew Luck.

However, this team knows that this is a "get right" game for the Canes. They are not over looking the Cardinal by any means, but know that they can physically beat them everywhere on the field.

The Hurricanes look to start the new chapter of the season. They turn the page on a bad ending to the first half of the season as they prepare to turn a new leaf for the future of this program that still has playoff aspirations.

How to Watch: Stanford at No. 9 Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Stanford Cardinal

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Cardinal: The Cardinal have defeated FSU in their last outing showing that they are one of the most capabile teams in the country. It was a struggle to face off against them, but in the last seconds, they had a goalline stand that won them the game.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes suffered a painful loss to the Louisville Cardinal as they loss 24-21 after a four interception day from Carson Beck.

This is the first meeting between the two teams

