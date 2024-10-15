Louisville Head Coach Jeff Brohm Knows What Is Ahead Of Him Against No. 6 Miami
Last year's Louisville team came into Hard Rock Stadium and handed a dysfunctional Miami Hurricanes team a 38-31 loss en route to an ACC Championship game appearance against Florida State.
This season has not started the same way as the Cardinals sit at 4-2 suffering losses to SMU and Notre Dame. Each are top-25 team but after last season, the Cards were expected to continue on the right path toward the top of the ACC. Now they face a buzzsaw in No. 6 Miami that has a quarterback who leads the No. 1 passing offense in the country.
Louisville Head Coach Jeff Brohm knows that there is a stark difference between Cam Ward, Tyler Van Dyke, and the team he faced last season that will enter L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
"That's the main difference, They have a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate whose really good. He can throw it he can move, he can buy time. He has a great feel for the position. He gets it to their playmakers and he makes that offense go," Brohm said.
Brohm praises Ward for his outstanding talent and knows that it will be hard to stop him. He has a game plan to contain the quarterback, but that still might not be enough to slow down this Hurricanes offense.
"Well, I think if you watch him he's very poised. He understands football," Brohm said. "I think he throws it best when he's on the move and when he can by time. That is when the big plays are created because he is just so natural at doing it. We got to contain him in the pocket. We have to make him throw from the pocket. We have to guard as well as we can and push the pocket towards him and not allow him to escape because he's very dangerous when he does."
Brohm knows what is heading towards him and his team. The Hurricanes are a top-10 team for a reason with one of the best offenses in the country. This has the chance to be a potential shootout and with a gunslinger like Ward, there can only be one victor walking out of Louisville.