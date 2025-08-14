Madden 26 Rankings For Former Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes have an endless amount of talent in the NFL this season. With the lastest edtiion of EA Sports Madden 26 set to release, players fromer representing the orange and green have their overall's some higher than the others.
- David Njoku — 89
- Greg Rousseau — 88
- Calais Campbell — 82
- Jaelan Phillips — 82
- Rayshawn Jenkins — 78
- Kamren Kinchens — 78
- Denzel Perryman — 76
- Mike Jackson — 75
- Tyrique Stevenson — 75
- Braxton Berrios — 73
- Andres Borregales — 73
- Cam Ward — 72
- K.J. Osborn — 71
- Phillip Dorsett — 71
- Al-Quadin Muhammad — 71
- Damien Martinez — 70
- Tyler Baron — 69
- Travis Homer — 69
- Xavier Restrepo — 69
- Elijah Arroyo — 68
- DeeJay Dallas — 68
- Brevin Jordan — 68
- Jalen Rivers — 67
- James Williams — 67
- Jonathan Garvin — 66
- Jacolby George — 66
- Francisco Mauigoa — 66
- Deon Bush — 65
- D.J. Ivey — 65
- Leonard Taylor — 65
- Will Mallory — 65
- Javion Cohen — 63
- Jonathan Ford — 63
- Matt Lee — 62
Njoku comes in as the highest overall over anyone, as expected. He is viewed as one of the best tight ends in the world for the Cleveland Browns, with a justifiable 89 overall. The major question is why the No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has such a low rating compared to his other rookie counterparts. He is lower than his kicker for the Canes last season.
It is just another story of how the media and other outlets are overlooking the talented quarterback, but in time, everyone will realize why he was the first pick in the draft.
Some numbers are still shocking, as with long-time NFL veteran Calais Campbell still sticking around in the 80-plus club, which is rounded out by former first-round pick Jaelen Phillips.
Other Hurricanes are set to rise this season if they are given the chance to make several plays, but with the landscape of the NFL, that could happen with the team they are on or another team looking to fill a void.
