All Hurricanes

Madden 26 Rankings For Former Miami Hurricanes

Madden 26 is nearly here and the Miami Hurricanes have a number of former players with standout overalls entering the 2025-26 season.

Justice Sandle

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) and wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) shake hands during an NFL football training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) and wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) shake hands during an NFL football training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes have an endless amount of talent in the NFL this season. With the lastest edtiion of EA Sports Madden 26 set to release, players fromer representing the orange and green have their overall's some higher than the others.

  • David Njoku — 89
  • Greg Rousseau — 88
  • Calais Campbell — 82
  • Jaelan Phillips — 82
  • Rayshawn Jenkins — 78
  • Kamren Kinchens — 78
  • Denzel Perryman — 76
  • Mike Jackson — 75
  • Tyrique Stevenson — 75
  • Braxton Berrios — 73
  • Andres Borregales — 73
  • Cam Ward — 72
  • K.J. Osborn — 71
  • Phillip Dorsett — 71
  • Al-Quadin Muhammad — 71
  • Damien Martinez — 70
  • Tyler Baron — 69
  • Travis Homer — 69
  • Xavier Restrepo — 69
  • Elijah Arroyo — 68
  • DeeJay Dallas — 68
  • Brevin Jordan — 68
  • Jalen Rivers — 67
  • James Williams — 67
  • Jonathan Garvin — 66
  • Jacolby George — 66
  • Francisco Mauigoa — 66
  • Deon Bush — 65
  • D.J. Ivey — 65
  • Leonard Taylor — 65
  • Will Mallory — 65
  • Javion Cohen — 63
  • Jonathan Ford — 63
  • Matt Lee — 62

Njoku comes in as the highest overall over anyone, as expected. He is viewed as one of the best tight ends in the world for the Cleveland Browns, with a justifiable 89 overall. The major question is why the No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has such a low rating compared to his other rookie counterparts. He is lower than his kicker for the Canes last season.

It is just another story of how the media and other outlets are overlooking the talented quarterback, but in time, everyone will realize why he was the first pick in the draft.

Aug 3, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelen Phillips (15) runs a drill during training camp at
Aug 3, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelen Phillips (15) runs a drill during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Some numbers are still shocking, as with long-time NFL veteran Calais Campbell still sticking around in the 80-plus club, which is rounded out by former first-round pick Jaelen Phillips.

Other Hurricanes are set to rise this season if they are given the chance to make several plays, but with the landscape of the NFL, that could happen with the team they are on or another team looking to fill a void.

Read More Football News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football