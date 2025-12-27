Is Jordan Love Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is listed as questionable for Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens due to a concussion, but he did return to practice later in the week.
On Friday, the Packers announced that Love will not play on Saturday and that backup Malik Willis will start.
Green Bay clinched a playoff spot on Thursday, as the Detroit Lions were eliminated from contention with their loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
That’s good news for Love and company, as the Packers don’t need to win either of their last two regular season games to be in the postseason field.
The Packers are 9-5-1 this season, and they need two wins and some help to number higher than the No. 7 spot in the NFC.
Oddsmakers have shifted the line for this game in a big way with Love listed as questionable and Lamar Jackson listed as doubtful.
Baltimore was a 1.5-point favorite in this game on Sunday night, but it moved to a 2.5-point underdog after losing to New England with Jackson getting hurt.
Now, oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Packers set as 3-point favorites at home.
This season, Love has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards, 23 scores and six interceptions. This will be the first time all season that the former first-round pick won't be under center to start a game for Green Bay.
It’ll be interesting to see if Green Bay gives Love a little more time to rest now that a playoff berth has been secured. He could play in Week 18, but there is a scenario where Green Bay can't move up in the standings in that matchup.
