Mario Cristobal Already Knows How 'Elite' Fernando Mendoza Can Be

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Familarity doesn't come easy in this current world of college football.

The Miami Hurricanes are facing a team with only one consistent player from a team they played against last season, the Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza.

Head coach Mario Cristobal already knows the dangers that come with a quarterback like Mendoza and Indiana. He saw it last season when the Canes faced Cal in one of the greatest feats from former quarterback Cam Ward, who came back down 25 to defeat the Golden Bears.

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Cristobal knows that this is a different cast but those things that makes Mendoza "elite" are still there.

"Well, you saw all the things that you see now, except the supporting cast right now is very different," Cristobal said. "Certainly, the system is completely different. But you're looking at a massive, physical, tough, offensive line that is on point. They don't make mistakes. Their IDs are exactly what they need to be when they need to be that way.

"Their receivers are big-time playmakers, and they do it with back-shoulder, underthrown fades. They do it by running by you, underneath, finding soft spots in zone coverage. And they're complemented by a very physical downhill run game, one that could circle you as well. A guy like that in that system, with that level of coaching, where, I mean, he has been coached to continue to progress at such a high level.

"You see the player, you saw the talent last year. The supporting cast wasn't there yet, and they were a really good team, we thought. But this year, obviously, it's a whole different level with where he's at."

Cristobal also highlights the growth of the projected No. 1 Overall Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is a difficult quarterback to prepare for and a difference-maker for the Hooisers program.

"I think he combines everything that you would want in an elite quarterback," Cristobal said. "He's ahead of the defense all the time. He's two steps ahead. He understands the back end, the front. He's extremely accurate, poised. He can make you pay with his feet. He can make you pay with his arm.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) fires a pass downfield Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He understands protections really well. He anticipates like no other. He really has distinguished himself as the best football player in the country this year, and it's not by accident. A lot of reps, a lot of hard work, a guy that's been a complete difference-maker for their program."

The Canes look to stop Mendoza from being a game-wrecker like he was last season. They have the team to do it, and the talent around to limit him.

