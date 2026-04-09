Mario Cristobal and Miami Have a Good Problem On Defense

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami's spring practices are nearing the end of this cycle, with the Spring Game a week away.

Practices have shown the tip of the iceberg with quarterback Darian Mensah, receivers Malachi Toney, and other defensive talent showing out. Moreover, spring has developed a problem for the Hurricanes that they are trying to figure out. They have depth in the secondary, becoming undeniable.

One of those players who has started to flash is Camdin Portis. The freshman was a long-time commit to the Canes, and Mario Cristobal likes what he is seeing, but the little things still have to be drilled into him.

“He’s flashed. He really has. He’s got a great skillset. He’s a natural football player," Crisotbal said. "He needs to be hammered on discipline, on accountability, on a consistent basis. But he has all the tools, and I just think it’s too early to overpraise certain guys at this time.

"These guys … he’s got to learn how to work. He’s a good player. I think he’s a guy who can really help us. And his trajectory is awesome and he’s a good dude. He’s a good person. And all these young, talented guys, we’ve got to keep bringing it at them every single day, and that’s why we’re in full pads and we’re doing it in a … physical manner, but a very organized, detailed manner, so that we’re not reckless. And I think he’s growing and developing at a good level.”

That also comes with the praise of freshman JJ Dunnigan. He has been the biggest rising star for the Canes this spring, as Cristobal compares him to Toney, highlighting his mentality.

"He is a long, fast, physical, and mature guy. The way he approaches the game is a different level. It is a lot like Malachi Toney. He is off to a very good start," Cristobal said.

The Hurricanes' secondary is returning most of its production from last season. Even with the loss of Jakobe Thomas and Keionte Scott to the NFL Draft, those two are nearing the top of the order in their respective positions.

It's not only them. The freshman class has come in with a strong mentality that goes beyond looking the part.

"So far they look the part and we certainly did not miss on athletic ability, speed, power, and all those tangible things," Cristobal said. "What we have to find out is who has the intangibles and who has the drive and determination to play at this level and that is a daily commitment."

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