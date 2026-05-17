Miami Flips Another Top-Ranked Cornerback in the 2027 Class

Four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall has flipped his commitment from the Oregon Ducks to the Miami Hurricanes.

Hall is currently ranked the 74th-best player in the country, the 11th-best corner, and the number-one player in the state of Alabama according to Rivals industry rankings. He is ranked as high as the 39th-best player in the country (Rivals).

Even after Oregon landed a commitment from Hall in April, the Hurricanes did not let up on the four-star. Multiple Miami coaches have been in to check out the Dothan High School star this spring, and he visited Miami this weekend, which ended with him committing.

Just last week, Miami flipped the top-ranked cornerback in the country, Donte Wright, from Georgia.

He is now the fourth defensive back commit in Miami’s 2027 class, alongside the previously mentioned Donte Wright, four-star Jaylyn Jones, and three-star Sherrod Gourdine. The Hurricanes have 12 commits overall.

Mario Cristobal and his staff have done a great job of producing defensive prospects over the past few years. It makes sense that it is crucial that they land the best players they can to continue that tradition, and Hall will certainly help with that.

Hall is listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, with a 10.88-second time in the 100 meters. He can keep up with almost any receiver in the country. He and Wright on opposite sides of each other at the collegiate level is going to give players and coaches fits in the future.

What’s Next for the Hurricanes

The last few weeks have been pretty busy on the recruiting trail for Miami. As mentioned, they landed a few commitments, but they also missed on a few targets, such as five-star Mark Matthews.

With the summer coming up, it will be crucial that Miami lands a few more top targets.

Coming up on May 29th, Miami is set to have a few key visitors, such as four-star defensive lineman DeMarco Jenkins, four-star linebacker Jaylaythan Mayfield, four-star linebacker Noah Glover, three-star defensive lineman Xavier Perkins, and three-star receiver Tre Britton.

Also visiting are commits Sean Tatum and Ezekiel Ayangbile. However, the creme de la crepe of the visitors will be five-star Kaden Henderson, whom Miami is currently battling Texas A&M for. After missing out on Matthews, the Hurricanes can not afford to let the Aggies come into their backyard and take another five-star.

Four-star defensive back Juju Johnson and Zayden Gamble were also set to visit, but that might have changed since they have committed to UCLA and Notre Dame, respectively.

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