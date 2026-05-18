Mario Cristobal Shares His Simple NIL Philosophy at Miami

Once Malachi Toney exited high school and became a college football star with the Miami Hurricanes, he was always going to be one of the best players in the country.

He went on to have one of the best freshman seasons in program history, bringing in a lot of eyes to the program and highlighting the talent that he is.

Whatever he got out of high school for NIL was quickly increased after the season, because why wouldn't it? Toney is one of the best receivers in the country, maybe the best not named Jereimah Smith. His money was always going to come.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The biggest question and issue with NIL is that players always want more money when they haven't proven anything on the field. This is something Mario Cristobal can't stand and has had issues with throughout the process of players trying to come to Miami, like many other programs around the country.

"The moment I mention a freshman doing great, then our collective gets 18 calls from agents saying, 'Hey, I heard my guy is doing great, maybe he deserves a raise," Cristobal said on an appearance on The Triple Option. "Let's let these guys go out there and prove it, and I'll be more than happy to compensate them."

Mario Cristobal isn’t ready to drop any names 😅 pic.twitter.com/LNCw69xRSA — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) May 18, 2026

This a simple message from Cristobal, but an impactful one. Cristobal has been one of the best coaches who have been ahead with NIL and has a proper system that shows that if you stay and work and grow into the player they recruited you to be, money is coming, just don't rush it.

Some processes can't be rushed, and others start to rush it, causing friction and allowing some to be shown the door and forced to enter the transfer portal.

Cristobal has always been clear that he is going to and willing to play players, but nothing will change in his stance on this topic.

Cristobal's near top-five recruiting class is starting to show those promises, as well as the former classes. Toney is one example, but he has also seen that jump is Mark Fletcher Jr. Battle injuries, and not being the No. 1 back until the end of the season highlight what the Canes are looking for.

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