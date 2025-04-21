Mario Cristobal: Beck is 'Reaching Full Clearance in the Next Couple of Weeks'
Football news will be the topic of conversation all week, with the NFL Draft quickly approaching. The Hurricanes are sending off one quarterback to be the No. 1 overall pick while bringing in another who had projections of being the top guy in the class.
Carson Beck is coming off an UCL injury and has now started throwing again. Nothing to crazy, just light short passes to get the arm ready to go for the summer and fall camp.
Mario Cristobal spoke about his quarterback on an episode of "Gramlich & Mac Lain" as he continues to recover and start throwing with the season opener against Notre Dame approaching.
"They're going to be excited when they watch him play," Crisotbal said. "Obviously, his rehab process is taking him through the spring. He is throwing some balls right now, but in a very light manner. In the next week or so, he's reaching full clearance in the next couple of weeks. Wow, and our return to play progress and our return to play specialist is a detailed guy that really works hand in hand with surgeons, with specialists, with everybody involved in that one particular player's circle. And he's got him ahead of schedule, and he is extremely smart, great presence. This guy just again, you've seen enough film of him over two years to know when he's surrounded with the right pieces and the right scheme heuh he knows how to do it at a really high level."
The man's focus has been trying to keep the noise out of the locker room, and the quarterback room has. They are working to be the best version of themselves. They know what they are trying to follow, and Beck has the tools to get it done.
"I think you know Carson and the rest of the guys and the rest of the quarterback room, they're just doing a really good job of just keeping their mouths shut and just working," Cristobal said. "They really don't care about anything else, just like Cam last year. I mean, he just went to work and let the play do the talking for him. He's got that type of a mindset, and our players are they're just they're coming together nicely, and that's what we want. We want just to shut out the outside world work our butts off and then go to the field and let that speak for itself."