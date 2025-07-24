Mario Cristobal Believes That it is the 'Right Time' For Carson Beck and Miami
Mario Cristobal prepares for a new world without Cam Ward, but Carson Beck is ready for the call as the new man under center.
Replacing the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft is hard enough. The Miami Hurricanes had to look around to find the right guy for this iteration of the Canes.
Head coach Mario Cristobal believes that he has the right guy to succeed after Cam Ward in the orange and green.
"Well, we're thrilled to have had Cam and we're thrilled to have Carson [Beck] here now," Cristobal said at ACC Media Days. "We never look for the next -- like, when we had Justin Herbert out west, we didn't look for the next Justin Herbert. We were looking for the first Cam Ward, and now we're looking for the first and best version of Carson Beck."
Cristobal also knows that Beck has the right amount of experience that can be relied on. He comes from one of the premier programs in the SEC, so there was never a work ethic question. The only question was how quickly he could adapt with his new teammates, even while still nursing an injury.
"Carson has as good of experience as a quarterback as you can have," Cristobal said. "He's played in monster games, and he's played at a high level. He is ultra competitive, and his football IQ is off the charts. It didn't take long to realize that he's a team player, and that his work ethic is also through the roof. Even though he missed spring practice, his participation was in a limited manner, but soon after he's been cleared and he's been participating and doing everything with our team for several weeks, and that's a lot of opportunities."
Beck has been cleared the day after the Hurricanes spring game. He has taken liberty to be a leader and lead the Hurricanes back to the historical relevance that it once laid claim too.
"Nowadays in college football, guys run their own practices and whatnot, and they get almost like an entire spring session on their own off to the side. But what we see is, like I mentioned, a high-level elite competitor that has played at a high level, and this is what I think is the best part, that is hungry and driven, not just to establish himself as one of the premier players in the country; he, like Akheem, like Sisi, like Wes, their interest is to make Miami better, to go win.
Cristobal continued.
"I think when you combine those things and you combine an offensive line that really prides itself on working hard and protecting and running the ball well and a lot of pieces around it and an improved defense, this is the right place. This is the right time, and these are the right people. I think his relationship with Shannon Dawson and the rest of the offensive staff, particularly the offensive line coach, Coach Mirabal, it's a tremendous partnership. So we're looking forward to getting on the field and making it work."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.