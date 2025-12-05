Mario Cristobal's Latest QB Signee Reminds Him of a Former First Overall Pick

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have a QB problem for the next two seasons. After the wonderful talents of Cam Ward and, in a similar way, Carson Beck, the Hurricanes must look to the room that they have built over the past three seasons to see if someone is the answer.

The Hurricanes already have three players learning the system, with redshirt sophomore Emory Williams likely to be named the starting quarterback for next season. However, the Hurricanes have a monster that is coming that head coach Mario Cristobal loves.

Soon-to-be freshman QB Dereon Coleman was the Canes' steal of the class, and Cristobal is excited about him.

"He has thrown one interception. He threw one the other day and he was so upset," Crisotbal said about Coleman. "We had him in camp and the 7-on-7s here, and he reminded us of Cam [Ward] quite a bit because he could get the ball out at different arm angles. He has an exceptional football IQ. He is a great human being an a competitor. He just always wins.

"You never find him getting trapped or sacked. If he isn't extending a play, it is because he is on script. He can improvise and he has all the intangibles of what you want for a quarterback. He was fantastic in the Elite 11 and he plays in the state semifinals this coming weekend."

Think back to the 2024 season and what Ward was able to do with this Shannon Dawson offense. Not only was it the best in the country, but it also led to Ward being the No. 1 pick in the 20025 NFL Draft.

Ward set many single-season records and left many salivating at what he would do with this current Hurricanes defense. They would be national championship contenders, and Ward would have easily won the Heisman.

That could be the future outlook for Coleman. It is an early projection, but with time, it could come. It could also be a great outlook for the Canes, with a long-term QB for the future.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

