Mario Cristobal Breaks Down His Transfer Portal Tactics

If coaching football and recruiting some of the best talent in the country were the only jobs for Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, life would be easy for him. However, there has always been another option that he has taken full advantage of.

Using the transfer portal continues to be the best option for the Hurricanes, and Cristobal highlights how he landed new star quarterback Darian Mensah and how he evaluates his team for those needs.

"Well, I think it's simple. You assess your roster, and you're honest with yourself," Cristobal said on the “1010XL” show. "Where do we lack what we need to play at the highest level, right? And we feel great about our quarterback room. It's just not at that level just yet. We do think it'll be there in a year, but right now we needed someone."

"We needed a veteran, right? You look at our other positions. We're really well off in so many positions with the development of our high school signees of a quarterback was where we felt we needed to get a guy with experience that's played at a high level and that could really benefit himself and us in this system. And that's where we felt once Darian Mensah entered the portal, we set our sights on him and we are thrilled to have him as part of our organization."

Mensah is just one example of Cristobal getting the best of the best out of the portal. He also knows that winning with that talent isn't as easy.

"I mean, winning 13 games in a season is tough," Cristobal continued. "You know, beating seven top 25 teams is tough. Four top 10 teams. And you know what? For us, that's what we want to be. That's what we have worked ourselves into becoming. And knowing that all that, you know what? It's tremendous progress. Now let's build on that. All right?

"That one's been put to bed. It's a restart button, reset, start all over with the team that's really has come around in a tremendous manner, has invested a ton of work ever since that day. And that we're extremely enthused about. But we don't make any proclamations or any predictions. We just get right at the important stuff, the work."

Cristobal is moving on to this season while still understanding what he did last year. The goal is clear for this season after using the portal to get some of the best talent in the country: another National Championship for the program.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: