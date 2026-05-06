Miami's Spot in Sports Illustrated's Way-Too-Early Rankings Entering Summer

Recruiting is taking over for the Miami Hurricanes currently but don't let that distract you that the season is quickly approaching.

The Hurricanes are viewed as one of the best teams in the country, and everyone is starting to agree.

The Hurricanes finished the 2025 season as the No. 2 team in the country, falling short against Indiana in the National Championship game, finishing with a 13-3 record. Now that the season is over, Sports Illustrated has listed the top 25 teams entering the summer with the Canes flying up the rankings.

"As steady as Carson Beck was under center, there’s a lot more upside with Darian Mensah," Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer wrote. "His ability to find open guys and extend plays with his legs is notable. He’ll have an incredible cast around him with Malachi Toney, Cooper Barkate and Mark Fletcher Jr. Few coaches, if any, will have their offensive line ready to go by the fall more than Mario Cristobal. The defense won’t be quite as good, but don’t sleep on them wreaking havoc against a schedule that seems incredibly favorable to finally win the ACC."

Fischer is right in one aspect: the Hurricanes should be the top Threat in the CFP, but just from the ACC.

On the outside looking in, many don't realize this team is likely better than the one that was one drive away from winning ring No. 6. The defense returns the majority of its secondary as well as a veteran linebacking core. They also have one of the best running back rooms in the country, led by Mark Fletcher Jr.

The Hurricanes are built to have a better season than last season, and with Mensah at the helm, they could have multiple Heisman candidates as well.

Darian Mensah after Miami's Spring Game | Seth Clarin/On3

Notre Dame (previously No. 2) Oregon (previously No. 6) Ohio State (previously No. 1) Miami (previously No. 7) Georgia (previously No. 3) Texas (previously No. 4) Indiana (previously No. 5) LSU (previously No. 10) Michigan (previously No. 11) Oklahoma (previously No. 19) BYU (previously No. 9) Texas A&M (previously No. 12) Texas Tech (previously No. 8) USC (previously No. 13) Alabama (previously No. 15) Ole Miss (previously No. 18) SMU (previously No. 14) Penn State (previously No. 22) Florida (previously No. 20) Washington (previously No. 24) Missouri (previously unranked) Boise State (previously No. 23) Tennessee (previously unranked) Utah (previously No. 17) Virginia Tech (previously No. 21)

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