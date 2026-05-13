Mario Cristobal Gives His Take on Growing CFP Expansion Concerns

Many college football fans don't like the idea of an expanded College Football Playoff to more than 12 teams. It has been proposed and talked about for the past few seasons, but the 12-team system looks like the best model to move forward for the average fan.

However, the higher-ups in the NCAA believe that it's best if more teams get added, likely due to monetary reasons. College basketball and the NCAA Tournament are expanding to 76 teams instead of keeping it at 64. Some are fans of it, and others are not.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal is in favor of the 12-team playoff system that last season pushed them to the National Championship game, but also believes that adding more wouldn't be the best idea.

I'm not for the 24-team thing," Crisotbal said on an appearance on This is Football. "I think that's just a lot. Like, why play a regular season, you? Like, I don't. And I'm certainly not for automatic, like they say in this conference schedule. Like, why? You know? Like that's never like football. It's not a beauty pattern. okay? It's not a beauty contest. It's a competition. Go in, go on the field. The guys who deserve it get in and figure it out from there."

How would Mario Cristobal change the college football postseason?



-Finish the season earlier. One bye week then start games.

-Do NOT expand to 24 teams.



"I'm not for the 24 team thing, that's a lot. Why play a regular season then? And I'm certianly not for automatic bids." https://t.co/ChmBdEMsFt pic.twitter.com/rpxxO0tafg — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) May 13, 2026

Now dealing with the expanded system and having to adjust his calendar with recruiting the transfer portal, Cristobal also has his ideas on how everyone can speed up the process as well.

"Move everything up, that's all," Cristobal said. "Just as early as possible in January, so that there is time to put together a team. Like, you know, we don't complain about being able to have an opportunity to play in a game, you know, that caliber, but, man, the portal had already been sucked dry, and you had this scramble to figure out which one of your guys are going in, and what's actually left out there that you' go, you know, hold together for that final game, just move everything up, that's all. At one by week. And let's roll."

However, rolling might not be in favor of Cristobal and what many around the country would like to see. ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips is a fan of the idea of 24 teams.

"It's been very consistent in what I've indicated … when you're leaving national championship-contending teams out of the playoff, you don't have the right number," Phillips said.

This is also the growing sentiment of the Big 10 and Big 12 looking to expand and get into the CFP as well.

However, more people are on the side of the 12-team playoff and leaving it be. As the conference spring meeting continues to wrap up, more will be made of the changes moving forward.

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