Mario Cristobal Brushes Off Critics As Miami Hurricanes Gear Up For 2025 Season
It has been an exciting offseason for the Miami Hurricanes football team, which has had a great offseason as far as recruiting and the transfer portal go. However, they also lost a lot of key pieces, especially on offense. Most notably, they lost star quarterback Cam Ward, who was both a Heisman contender and the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also lost their all-time leading receiver, Xavier Restrepo, and star running back Damien Martinez, among others.
Along with their losses on their roster, the team also has a lot to prove after their actual losses in football games at the end of last season. The undefeated and playoff bound Hurricanes finished their season losing two of their last three games, missing the playoffs, and then losing their bowl game for a third loss. Because of that, Miami has had many detractors this offseason and has faces a lot of skepticism in regards to how good they actually are. Head coach Mario Cristobal recently spoke with CBS Sports about all the negativity the program has had to deal with this offseason after a tough end to last season.
"I could imagine some of the things that are said out there," Cristobal said to Josh Pate of CBS Sports. "I don't know what value that type of noise or people really have. Actually, I guess the value lies in the fact that you can take your son or you can take a prospect and say, 'You see all that noise and trash? There's an example of what's irrelevant in life and in processes of hard work.' That's maybe the only value to it."
It sounds like Cristobal isn’t concerned about noise from the outside and is ready to get his team ready for the upcoming season, and just get out on the field and win football games.