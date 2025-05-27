Mario Cristobal Expects Major Defensive Turnaround Under Corey Hetherman
A major focus for the Miami Hurricanes football team this offseason was to make significant improvements to their defense after they missed the playoffs last season due to poor defensive play. They brought in Corey Hetherman as their new defensive coordinator, hired three new assistants, and made big changes to their personnel on that side of the ball. Recently, on the Eric Mac Lain on the Gramlich & Mac Lain show, head coach Mario Cristobal spoke about why Miami decided to bring in Hetherman and what he expects to see from him in this upcoming season.
Mario Cristobal On Bringing In Corey Hetherman
Cristobal spoke about why they brought in Hetherman and that they expect the defense to be much better this season with him at the helm:
"His knowledge of the game is extraordinary. His ability to articulate, teach, and mentor with passion and intensity and reach our players has been awesome... It is more than just the numbers. It is about fit. He does what we have and what we recruit. We think so highly of him, and we expect significant improvement on that side of the ball."
Mario Cristobal On Hetherman's Defensive Scheme
Cristobal spoke about Hetherman's defensive game plans and how he prepares for games:
"He is very aggressive with how he calls a game, but he is very meticulous and detailed with how he coaches the technique and fundamentals of football. It is about the basics and being elite at the basics before moving on to other things... Just let it eat. We spend so many hours preparing, and we go over every scenario possible. The most important thing is that what he brings in knowledge and experience matches up with what we have recruited and what we are going to continue to recruit. When you hire a guy with that type of professionalism, you have to stay out of his way because he has answers. He knows the strengths and weaknesses of all his calls."
Mario Cristobal On Improving The Secondary
Cristobal spoke about opponents figuring their defense out last year and the improvement the team made this offseason:
"When people have a lot of film on you, you have to do a good job of taking care of stuff. We addressed some things in the secondary. After a couple of games last year, we were decimated there and we didn't perform very well."