Miami Standout Coordinator Named Semifinalist for National Award
Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, presented annually to the nation’s top assistant coach, the organization announced Tuesday.
Under Hetherman’s leadership, Miami has produced one of the nation’s strongest defensive profiles. The Hurricanes rank sixth nationally and first in the ACC in opponents points per game (13.8) and seventh nationally and first in the ACC in rushing defense (86.8 yards per game).
Miami also stands 11th nationally and first in the ACC in total defense, allowing 277.8 yards per game, and 14th nationally and first in the ACC in sacks per game (2.83).
The Hurricanes rank eighth nationally in opponent yards per play (4.4) and seventh in opponent yards per rush (2.9). Miami is 11th nationally in opponent third-down conversion rate (31.08%) and has held opponents to 6.1 yards per pass attempt, the 13th-best mark in the FBS.
Fan voting for the Broyles Award finalists is now open. The fan vote runs now through Dec. 8 at 12 a.m. ET, and supporters can vote once every 24 hours at . Each vote also counts as an entry to win two VIP passes to the Broyles Award Ceremony.
The finalists will be announced Monday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET. The Final 5 will be honored at the 30th Broyles Award event in Hot Springs, Ark.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
The AP Top 25 Poll
(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Ohio State, (61), 12-0, 1645
2. Indiana, (5), 12-0, 1589
3. Georgia, 11-1, 1504
4. Oregon, 11-1, 1396
5. Texas Tech, 11-1, 1366
6. Ole Miss, 11-1, 1350
7. Texas A&M, 11-1, 1282
8. Oklahoma, 10-2, 1140
9. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1100
10. Alabama, 10-2, 1053
11. BYU, 11-1, 982
12. Miami (FL), 10-2, 898
13. Vanderbilt, 10-2, 871
14. Texas, 9-3, 861
15. Utah, 10-2, 739
16. Virginia, 10-2, 637
17. Southern Cal, 9-3, 566
18. Michigan, 9-3, 441
19. James Madison, 11-1, 417
20. North Texas, 11-1, 402
21. Tulane, 10-2, 373
22. Arizona, 9-3, 257
23. Navy, 9-2, 146
24. Georgia Tech, 9-3, 90
25. Missouri, 8-4, 73
Others receiving votes:
Tennessee 71, Houston 57, Iowa 51, UNLV 33, New Mexico 20, South Florida 11, SMU 8, Iowa St. 4, Arizona St. 3, Louisville 3, UConn 3, North Dakota St. 3, Illinois 2, Washington 1, Pittsburgh 1, San Diego St. 1.
US LBM Coaches PollEmpty heading
(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Ohio State, (63) 12-0, 1575
2. Indiana, 12-0, 1510
3. Georgia, 11-1, 1438
4. Oregon, 11-1, 1353
5. Ole Miss, 11-1, 1306
6. Texas Tech, 11-1, 1266
7. Texas A&M, 11-1, 1178
8. Oklahoma, 10-2, 1106
9. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1061
10. Alabama, 10-2, 1019
11. BYU, 11-1, 942
12. Vanderbilt, 10-2, 855
13. Miami (FL), 10-2, 844
14. Texas, 9-3, 753
15. Utah, 10-2, 750
16. Virginia, 10-2, 613
17. Southern Cal, 9-3, 505
18. Michigan, 9-3, 427
19. James Madison, 11-1, 356
20. North Texas, 11-1, 345
21. Tulane, 10-2, 300
22. Arizona, 9-3, 223
23. Georgia Tech, 9-3, 170
24. Tennessee, 8-4, 135
25. Navy, 9-2, 107
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Pittsburgh; No. 25 SMU;
Others Receiving Votes
Iowa 85; Houston 73; Missouri 52; SMU 28; Washington 18; UNLV 17; Pittsburgh 15; South Florida 12; Illinois 9; Louisville 6; Connecticut 6; TCU 5; Penn State 5; Old Dominion 2; New Mexico 2; Arizona State 2; San Diego State 1;
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.