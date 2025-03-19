Mario Cristobal Expects Massive Things from Francis Mauigoa This Season
The Miami Hurricanes have another star player set to go high in the 2026 draft class.
Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa has been a day one starter since committing to the Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal knows how special he is as a talent.
“I think we all know that he’s a special young man, Cristobal said. "He’s a special talent. Elite power, elite mindset, elite upbringing, elite parenting. I mean, he’s been pushed, he’s been challenged since the beginning. And I think what he does [is], he challenges himself as a person to be a better leader. He challenges himself to be a better community presence. He does a lot of work with you name it, every possible community service opportunity. And then with him, he understands that game really well now."
Mauigoa has already been tagged a pre-season first-team All-American. Cristobal knows this but still wants to see that next level. Mauigoa has a great attitude and motor. Cristobal expects nothing but the best from his star tackle.
So, we do want to see that next level. What is the next level for him? I think it always starts with your physicality and effort. We want to take finish to a different level. Our technique, and fundamentals, and versatility, right?“We always work guys at different positions to be able to help ourselves and put our best five [offensive linemen] out there all the time. … He’s striving for perfection, for absolute excellence. And he has no governor. I mean, he just goes. He’s got his foot on the gas, and he is unbelievably fun to coach because every single day, he brings it, and he brings it with a great attitude.
More Football News On Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.