Mario Cristobal's Fiery Response To Nico Iamaleava Transfer Portal Controversy
CORAL GABLES — While the weekend's biggest story should be the Miami Hurricanes and their spectacular spring game, some transfer portal controversy with former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava took center stage.
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has been masterful in dealing with the transfer portal and NIL when it comes to the Hurricanes. This latest issue with the former five-star quarterback is something that Cristobal had a firey response to after the spring game when asked about the situation.
I think you stay real, and you stay true to the program, and make the decisions that are best for the program," Cristobal said. "Again, we mentioned the other day … everybody’s in the [transfer] portal and the portal’s always open. You don’t want to believe me? It’s always open. Everybody’s in it. So, it all depends on what you’re willing to accept.
"Where are you going to draw the line in your program? You’ve got to realize something: once you allow that to happen, and you agree to it, well, prepare for a line of 80 guys doing the same thing.We’re not going to do that at Miami, and I say that without any hesitation. If anyone’s thinking that and they could be the best player in the world, if they want to play holdout, they might as well play get out. We don’t want to do that, and we don’t want Miami to become that. Too many guys have sweated, bled, [and] have laid it on the line on that field to ever become that type of program. I hope that answers the question."
It's clearly something Cristobal and other coaches have been feeling strongly about even since this introduction of NIL recently in college programs. It is clear for Cristobal; he wants you all in, and if not, go ahead and get out. '