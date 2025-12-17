No. 10 Miami Hurricanes And No. 7 Texas A&M Set For A Potential CFP First-Round Classic

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes are in the College Football Playoffs for the first time in the CFP era. They won't be taking this opportunity for granted.

Seven-time national champion head coach Nick Saban was the first notable name to warn the public about the kind of threat this Hurricanes team poses. As we get closer to Saturday's game, people are starting to analyze this Hurricanes team for what they are.

The Miami Hurricanes have a team just as talented as the playoffs team in the top half of the playoff field. Their two losses to Louisville and SMU were dramatic and almost catastrophic, but the Canes are riding into this matchup against the Aggies with a momentum and the same talented cast of characters that brought them to the dance.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) and running back CharMar Brown (right) celebrate a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hurricanes vs. Aggies will be best game of the weekend

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes travel to College Station, Texas this Saturday to play the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. Former NFL player, front office member, commentator, and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick spoke on ESPN's Get Up Wednesday morning to speak about the upcoming matchup.

"This is the best matchup of the weekend, there's no doubt about it." ESPN's Louis Riddick

Former Vanderbilt quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Jordan Rodgers showed support for Texas A&M. He applauded Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed's ability to scramble out of the pocket and up field as a ball carrier. Riddick is very familiar with what Miami's defensive front is capable of however.

Reed has collected 466 yards on the ground this season. The quarterback has shown great improvisation skills and can be difficult to sack. Pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor may have the pursuit skills to contain that aspect of Reed's game. Riddick mentioned Hurricanes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman specifically for his efforts this season.

"Look, Corey Hetherman, the defensive coordinator out in Miami, I think he believes that they can get to the quarterback just by rushing four. Look, Mesidor and Bain have to play their very best, and they have some studs at linebacker that can run. They will be able to track Reed down on the perimeter if he does break contain." ESPN's Louis Riddick

The defense has kept Miami afloat when times have gotten toughest this season. Despite quarterback Carson Beck throwing four interceptions against ranked Louisville, they still held the Cardinals to just 24 points.

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes play against the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies this Saturday at 12:00pm Eastern on ABC/ESPN. The 11-1 Aggies are favored to beat the 10-2 Miami Hurricanes with a spread of just -3.5 points. ESPN Analytics gives the Aggies a 54.3% chance to win the game.

