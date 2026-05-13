Miami's Season Opener Time and TV Announced
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It won't be as late as the legendary Cal game between Cam Ward and Fernando Mendoza, but the Miami Hurricanes will open the season against Stanford on the West Coast.
Now they have an official time for the game and luckily, it's not at 11:00 p.m. ET.
The Hurricanes will open their season on the road against the Cardinal, kicking off at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
It is the perfect time for the Canes to be on primetime TV, opening the season on the road against a Stanford team that has improved on paper.
This will also be the awaited debut of Darian Mensah for the Hurricanes. Miami is also starting to get plenty to love the team ahead of the season. It's all "rat poison," as Mario Cristobal would like to call it, but it is also how many believe in this team and what they can do.
"I think Miami might be the team to win the National Championship this year," ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit said. "That team is loaded."
However, before they can reach the College Football Playoff, the Canes have to face some ups and downs this season. Starting against Stanford across the country and flying back to play a game on Thursday is a short window with many opportunities to get better and worse.
Miami Hurricanes’ 2026 Schedule:
Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford
Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M
Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest
Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan
Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson
Oct. 10: Bye week
Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State
Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame
Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke
Friday, Nov. 20: vs. Virginia Tech
Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College
Miami's schedule gives them a chance at an undefeated season, but the question remains whether they have the killer instinct to get the job done. It's going to come down to coaching this season, and with some of the best coordinators in the country, Miami should have a smooth ride with some pesky speed bums in the way.
Notre Dame, Clemson, Virginia Tech, and Duke are all ready to get back at the Hurricanes this season, while Miami looks to defeat some rivals once again.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5