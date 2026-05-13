Miami's Season Opener Time and TV Announced

It won't be as late as the legendary Cal game between Cam Ward and Fernando Mendoza, but the Miami Hurricanes will open the season against Stanford on the West Coast.

Now they have an official time for the game and luckily, it's not at 11:00 p.m. ET.

The Hurricanes will open their season on the road against the Cardinal, kicking off at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

GAME TIME SET! 🙌



We’ll take on Stanford in California on September 4 at 9:00 PM ET pic.twitter.com/HltcUqsFBm — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) May 12, 2026

It is the perfect time for the Canes to be on primetime TV, opening the season on the road against a Stanford team that has improved on paper.

This will also be the awaited debut of Darian Mensah for the Hurricanes. Miami is also starting to get plenty to love the team ahead of the season. It's all "rat poison," as Mario Cristobal would like to call it, but it is also how many believe in this team and what they can do.

"I think Miami might be the team to win the National Championship this year," ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit said. "That team is loaded."

"I think Miami might be the team to win the National Championship this year..



That team is loaded" ~ @KirkHerbstreit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/LRo6gB08uU — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 12, 2026

However, before they can reach the College Football Playoff, the Canes have to face some ups and downs this season. Starting against Stanford across the country and flying back to play a game on Thursday is a short window with many opportunities to get better and worse.

Miami Hurricanes’ 2026 Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford

Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M

Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest

Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson



Oct. 10: Bye week



Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State



Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina



Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame

Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke

Friday, Nov. 20: vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College

Miami's schedule gives them a chance at an undefeated season, but the question remains whether they have the killer instinct to get the job done. It's going to come down to coaching this season, and with some of the best coordinators in the country, Miami should have a smooth ride with some pesky speed bums in the way.

Notre Dame, Clemson, Virginia Tech, and Duke are all ready to get back at the Hurricanes this season, while Miami looks to defeat some rivals once again.

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