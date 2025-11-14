Mario Cristobal has all Eyes on NC State's CJ Bailey
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Not long ago, the Miami Hurricanes were after CJ Bailey in an all-important recruiting class, but decided that Judd Anderson was the better option for them at the time.
Now two seasons later, Bailey has solidified himself as one of the best rising talents in the country and will be playing in Hard Rock Stadium, not for the Hurricanes, but for the NC State Wolfpack.
The Hurricanes know the talent that he possesses, and head coach Mario Cristobal has all eyes on the talented local talent that he missed out on.
"Really explosive," Cristobal said. "They're a top-5 team in plays of 50 yards or more, top-10 in every other explosive play. It starts with their quarterback (CJ Bailey), but it certainly doesn't end there. Just really dynamic. We know him. Certainly, a local product that has developed into a great player. Can do it with his arm, extremely accurate. Can do it with his feet."
What is more interesting is the idea that the star quarterback could return to Miami next season if he decides to enter the transfer portal.
The Hurricanes are on the quarterback market again after this season, and a younger player who could stay for more than just a season is the exact player the Hurricanes could use. Bailey fits the bill, and the hometown story also draws more eyes to what the Canes are building.
However, the focus against the star quarterback and the Wolfpack is to slow him down and force him to make mistakes.
"I think he's having a really good year," Defensive coordinator Corey Heterman said. "You know, I think he moves around well. He extends plays. He's throwing the football really well right now. He's a guy that we've got to try to affect early, and I think he's played well in every game. It's his location, seeing it, reading it. He finds the open receivers. He does a good job against man and zone. And, uh, we got to try to get him off track. We got to hit him. We got to try to hit him as much as we can early in the game."
All eyes will be on him, as the Hurricanes look to limit his explosive capabilities.
How to Watch: NC State Wolfpack at No. 16 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN (3:30 p.m. Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.