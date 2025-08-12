Mario Cristobal Highlights Some of the Differences In This Year's Secondary
There is hope for the secondary this season for the Miami Hurricanes secondary.
Now with full pads on during fall camp, head coach Mario Cristobal love what he see out of his secondary and highlights some of the difference
“I see a lot of competition back there," Crisotbal said. "It’s very different. We’re longer. We’re more physical. I would say our ability to play multiple coverages has increased significantly. The level of intellect, of football IQ that has elevated a bunch, both by the type of player we brought in and also by, I would say, the coaching regimen of [defensive coordinator Corey] Hetherman, [defensive backs coach Zac] Etheridge, [safeties coach] Will Harris, coach [Terry] Jefferson, all those guys, they’re very demanding. They make guys versatile. You see guys playing different positions so they can learn it conceptually and then they keep the competition thick.
"Every day you’ve got to find your way and work your way above the line. You’re not going to be guaranteed that. And I think our guys are starting to understand that we just can’t do it with frontline players. We have to do it in numbers. We’ve got to be able to come in waves, and guys are getting opportunities. So, I think those things make that a reality.”
One player he has highlighted is Tennessee transfer Jakobe Thomas. Thomas is entering his last season and knows that this will be one of his last chances to perform at a high level. Cristobal also knows this and knows that his future is bright for the Canes.
“He’s a guy that really wanted to improve his game and he wanted to be on a team that was headed in the right direction and also, where there was an opportunity," Cristobal said. "So, it all fit. But we also wanted to provide an opportunity for a guy to really improve himself and increase his value, while helping us and being a team-first guy.
"We felt he had all those things. I’m hard on him because he’s such a physical presence and he’s really smart and he’s really hard on himself. He can take hard coaching, but there’s no question about the fact he’s going to help us win football games and really improve our defense. He’s got a really, really bright future.”
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.