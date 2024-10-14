Mario Cristobal Highlights The Too Close For Comfort Wins As They Prepare For Louisville
No. 6 Miami is coming off a bye week after another close game against Cal to start ACC play.
The Hurricanes (6-0, 2-0 ACC) remain undefeated but games have been closer than many would expect them to be. Improvement needs to be at the top. priority and head coach Mario Cristobal knows it.
"You take a humble approach to the bye week and look in the mirror and say' Man that's not good enough.' If it's not good enough in a win or a loss then it should not be good enough regardless of that."
Cristobal continued.
"I think first and foremost, technique and fundamentals stand out. Eye discipline. There were plays where we allowed explosive plays particularly last game where most of the yardage was given up on those explosive plays and the plays we ran well were really effective," Cristobal said.
He also highlighted some of the miscues on offense which are all coachable moments. He took accountability for those issues as lessons that can be taught using them as excuses.
"We always go right back to coaching. You have to do that. you have to take it upon yourself, take ownership as a coach, and have to make it a point that it's not to cover material but to teach. It's a very big difference. Anyone can go out there and say 'Hey we covered that in the meeting' Well that's BS. We feel that we did a much better job of getting to the nuts and bolts of what needs to get better," Cristobal said.
A simple, yet passionate response from Cristobal shows that this team is different and will be different each time they step on the field. They have a huge test as they are back on the road to face a battered and hungry Louisville team (4-2, 1-1 ACC) who are searching for a win before their bye week.