Two Star Miami Hurricanes Out In Final Injury Report Ahead of Fiesta Bowl

The Miami Hurricanes will be down one starter against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Semifinals.

Hurricanes' final injury report lists Damari Brown and Jordan Lyle out in the College Football Semifinals against Ole Miss.

Brown has been out since Nov. 29, only playing three games this season after missing all of last season with a lower leg injury.

Lyle is the biggest surprise for the Hurricanes as he has been healthy for most of the season. He is also a scratch early this season after dealing with an ankle injury against Notre Dame that has been a problem all season.

OJ Frederique Jr. is slated to play after getting carted off the field against Ohio State and was in a book and on crutches after the game.

Ahmad Moten Sr. got his ankle rolled against the Buckeyes but will be a game time decision for the Canes. He will be critical in stopping the run of the Rebels.

Miami's Injury Report

OUT

LB #9 Malik Bryant

WR #13 Daylyn Upshaw

CB #2 Damari Brown

RB #2 Jordan Lyle

DL #44 Cole McConathy II

DL #93 Donta Simpson

Game Time Decision:

DL #99 Ahmad Moten Sr.

Ole Miss Injury Report

How to Watch the Fiesta Bowl:

OUT

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

LB #34 Raymond Collins

OL #76 John Wayne Oliver

OL #71 PJ Wilkins

Game Day: January 8

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN

Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,

Last Time Out, Ole Miss: The Sugar Bowl was an instant classic as the Rebels pulled off the upset victory over the Georgia Bulldogs 39-34, thanks to a legacy-changing game from the star quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes pulled off the upset against the 2024 national champions, Ohio State, where they out-muscled the team en route to a 24-14 win thanks to a five-sack day between their monstrous defensive line and a pick-six thanks to Keionte Scott.

Last Meeting:The last time these teams faced off was nearly 75 years ago in 1951, when the Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 20-7. Ole Miss holds a series record of 2-1 in their three-game history.

