Mario Cristobal Highlights What Stands Out about No. 18 USF
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Another week, another ranked opponent for No. 5 Miami (2-0).
The Hurricanes are tasked with facing a hungry No. 18 USF team that believes they can defeat anyone after starting the year 2-0, with both top-25 wins.
Mario Cristobal knows what is ahead of him, having played the same hungry team from last season, just in a new font.
"Obviously, a ton of respect for USF their coaches," Cristobal said. "They're playing as good a football as just about anybody in the country, the way they beat two top 25 opponents, and again, playing at a high level, really explosive football team, disruptive, high energy, physical, tough, well disciplined. Great opportunity for our program."
Cristobal pointed to how physical the Bulls are and how perpared his team has to be for it.
"I thought their physicality was very evident in a couple of instances," Cristobal said. "Number one, the way they finished blocks in the run game and the way they just moved piles. You'll see a lot of stalemates sometimes, and you'll see three, four, five bodies come in there, sink their hips, and move the pile. You see them in the screen game, getting downfield, all tackles, guard, center, getting downfield, and knocking people around.
You don't see them standing around at all. They're always active. They're always moving. A lot of respect for them. They're going to chase you. They're going to chase you, and they're going to finish you. It looks like a really good O-line culture."
He also knows that this is a very different team from last season. He knows that there has been a talent upgrade, and being prepared and not taking a team that is bound to upset another opponent could happen.
"They were very different last year, when they played against us," Cristobal said. "They're very multiple on defense. We saw a lot of man coverage that game, and we were okay running the football, not great until the end, but we hit him on some pass plays.
"They've been really good in coverage the rest of the season, and to start this season. Defensively, they're top two, top five in just about every category, relative to the important parts of the game. So we can expect to see, I'm sure, there's some residue, but Todd Orlando, who we know I had a chance to work with before, is an excellent football coach. Again, big menu, so you got to prepare for a lot."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.