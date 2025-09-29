Mario Cristobal Laser Focused On No. 18 Florida State
No. 3 Miami (4-0) has a weird part of its schedule to get through over the next three weeks. They are coming off a bye week and now prepare to face another dangerous opponent in No. 18 Florida State (3-1, 0-1 ACC).
After they have another bye week, they return home for their fifth home game of the season to face off against the Louisville Cardinals. Coming off the first bye week, the Miami Hurricanes are laser fucsed.
Moreover, Mario Cristobal is clear on how he wants to play this week against their long-standing rivals.
"It starts with preparation. When you go on the road, you pack everything. You pack your toughness, your communication, your resiliency, your physicality and you do your absolute best."This is a rivalry we grew up wanting to be a part of and wanting to play in. We all know what it means. I don't talk about it much with the media because the focus has to be on the preparation. We just want to get to work and prepare for the game."- Mario Cristobal.
On FSU Talent:
This isn't the same 2-10 team from last season. The Seminoles group has hope and belief that they could reach the ACC Championship this year despite the early hiccup against No. 24 Virginia. Cristobal knows that they still have a very talented team.
They did beat Alabama to start the season, and there is talent all over the field that Cristobal is preparing for.
"He is an unbelievable player. Really big with a huge catch radius. He is big, but he runs like a small guy. He is really fast and really explosive. He can go up and get it."- Mario Cristobal on WR Duce Robinson
"He is one of the best players in the country. He makes it happen with his arm and his feet. He extends plays. He is a tremendous leader. He is surrounded by high level talent. They have big, physical guys up front. Overall it is a really impressive football team and we are looking forward to playing them."- Mario Cristobal on Thomas Castellanos
