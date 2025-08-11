Mario Cristobal on New Wide Receiver Expectations Heading into the Season
The Miami Hurricanes have names everywhere on offense. Carson Beck is a household name, and as the quarterback of the Miami Hurricanes, he has the chance to be a Heisman candidate towards the end of the season.
The Hurricanes have one of the best offensive lines in the country, and the best in the ACC. They have a three-headed monster in the running back room, and Elja Lofton looks to outdo what now Seattle Seahawk Elijah Arroyo did last season.
The only questions are in the unproven wide receiver room. After losing all of the projection from the room last season, Mario Cristobal knows the important task he has in getting his players in the right position to make plays.
“I think every day we challenge these [receivers] to be more mature," Cristobal said. "And when I say mature, it’s not just age, it’s processes. It’s getting here earlier. It’s getting your activation done so your body can work better while you’re practicing. It’s coming in earlier for meetings and getting extra film time and walkthrough and catching some [on the] JUGS [Machine] or extra JUGS and then staying late to make sure that your mental game is on point."
A projected depth chart for the Wide receivers:
WR-X: Joshisa Trader, Keelan Marion, Chance Robinson
WR-Y: CJ Daniels, Joshua Moore, Ny Carr
WR-H: Ray Ray Joseph, Tony Johnson, Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw
Most of these players are freshmen, and while others got the chance to see the field over the years with other teams, as a collective, they have not had a number of reps in the orange and green.
A player like Joseph has taken the Xavier Restrepo route of being patient and waiting on his time, which looks to be now. Cam Ward has praised Trader as being one of his favorite young players to work with during his legendary year with the Canes. Daniels with LSU was good when he was healthy, and one of the most exciting players is Tony Johnson, who has gone under the radar for the Canes this offseason.
Someone will have to be the breakout player this season as the Canes look to continue their insane offensive production precedent that they set last season.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.