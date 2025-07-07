All Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal, One of Many Head Coaches Not in EA Sports College Football 26

Mario Cristobal, Deion Sanders, and Bill Belichick are Some of Many Head Coaches Not in EA Sports College Football 26.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the first few hours of EA Sports College Football 26, some have noticed that a few head coaches are missing from the game.

Mario Cristobal, Deion Sanders, and Bill Belichick are some of the many head coaches in not second installment of the game.

Full list of Head Coaches NOT in CFB 26:

- Mario Cristobal (Miami)
- Deion Sanders (Colorado)
- Kirk Ferentz (Iowa)
- Bill Belichick (UNC)
- Bronco Mendenhall (Utah State)
- Tyson Helton (WKU)
- Charles Kelly (JVST)
- Frank Reich (Stan)
- Trent Dilfer (UAB)
- Bryant Vincent (ULM)
- Jason Eck (UNM)
- Mark Carney (Kent St)

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on from the field against the Duk
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on from the field against the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It was likely just something Cristobal had no interest in doing. He is focused on bringing Miami back to the national powerhouse that it once was. It has done a solid job so far after his first three years in his return to Coral Gables. This could be the year that everything comes together for the Canes with him at the helm.

So far, recruiting has been better than last year's class. There are still a few more targets the Canes are after, and if they can land them, he could bring in another top-five class. This season, the goal has to be making the College Football Playoff. It is the only justifiable and satisfying place for the Hurricanes to reach this reason. It would be a cherry on top his he was able to lead this team to an ACC Championship, making him one of the most decorated coaches in the country, but also a positive in recruiting for the Canes.

It is almost time for the season to start. The Canes will do everything in their power to reach those levels if they can be reached, starting with Notre Dame on Labor Day weekend.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football