Mario Cristobal, One of Many Head Coaches Not in EA Sports College Football 26
In the first few hours of EA Sports College Football 26, some have noticed that a few head coaches are missing from the game.
Mario Cristobal, Deion Sanders, and Bill Belichick are some of the many head coaches in not second installment of the game.
Full list of Head Coaches NOT in CFB 26:
- Mario Cristobal (Miami)
- Deion Sanders (Colorado)
- Kirk Ferentz (Iowa)
- Bill Belichick (UNC)
- Bronco Mendenhall (Utah State)
- Tyson Helton (WKU)
- Charles Kelly (JVST)
- Frank Reich (Stan)
- Trent Dilfer (UAB)
- Bryant Vincent (ULM)
- Jason Eck (UNM)
- Mark Carney (Kent St)
It was likely just something Cristobal had no interest in doing. He is focused on bringing Miami back to the national powerhouse that it once was. It has done a solid job so far after his first three years in his return to Coral Gables. This could be the year that everything comes together for the Canes with him at the helm.
So far, recruiting has been better than last year's class. There are still a few more targets the Canes are after, and if they can land them, he could bring in another top-five class. This season, the goal has to be making the College Football Playoff. It is the only justifiable and satisfying place for the Hurricanes to reach this reason. It would be a cherry on top his he was able to lead this team to an ACC Championship, making him one of the most decorated coaches in the country, but also a positive in recruiting for the Canes.
It is almost time for the season to start. The Canes will do everything in their power to reach those levels if they can be reached, starting with Notre Dame on Labor Day weekend.