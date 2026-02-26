Miami is Reaching into NFL Ranks for its Next Running Backs Coach

According to Gabby Urrutia and others of CBS Sports, former Denver Broncos QC analyst and college running backs coach Favian Upshaw is headed to Coral Gables to take over as running backs coach for the Miami Hurricanes.

Upshaw, a former Georgia Southern running back, spend last season with the Denver Broncos, and even interviewed for a wide receiver coaching position within the Broncos organization before ulitmately decided to make the switch back to college ball.

During his time in Denver, Upshaw played a key role in the development of Jaleel McLaughlin, who subsequently turned in an 1,100-yard season in terms of yards from scrimmage.

Upshaw, who played quarterback for Georgia Southern and was awarded MVP of the 2015 GoDaddy.com Bowl, is a Titusville, Florida, native born in Ocala. Following his playing career, which saw Upshaw take snaps at both GSU and Tulane, he returned to Titusville High School as a co-offensive coordinator, where he began his coaching career.

Later on, he was brought on to the Tulane staff as a graduate assistant, then coached quarterbacks at Savannah State University before returning to GSU, where he left to coach for Denver.

Upshaw is touted as one of the most well-respected and fastest rising coaches in the business. In reality, it might be harder for Miami to hold onto him for more than one or two seasons. However, if Upshaw is part of the formula that can get this Miami team over the hump in 2026, then that's a reality I'm positive Mario Cristobal and the rest of the Miami top brass can deal with.

Upshaw enters one of the most talented running back rooms in the country. With players like Mark Fletcher, Marty Brown, and Girard Pringle Jr., Upshaw will have no shortage of options when it comes to offensive weaponry. The question, though, is how will he and the rest of the offensive staff use that group to play off of Malachi Toney.

Toney is one of the most exciting players in the country entering the 2026 year, and with football season just six months away and Spring ball starting to rev itself into gear, time is of the essence to at least put some film on tape and figure out the best plan of attack with a new man under center and some fresh faces along the offensive line.

Last year's Spring game fell into the middle of April. Assuming that timing is still accurate, teams should begin practices within the next few weeks.