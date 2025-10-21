Mario Cristobal Previews First-Ever Matchup Against Stanford
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 9 Miami faces a challenge that in the luxurious history of the program, the team has never seen before. The scholars of Stanford Cardinals will take a trip to Miami to face the Hurricanes for the first time in program history.
There have been a lot of changes in the programs since the Cardinal joined the ACC. Andrew Luck is now running the program, and while there are still some question marks surrounding who is going to be the future head coach, Miami's coach knows that they are prepared for anything.
Mario Cristobal is not taking this team lightly as they prepare for another hard matchup against a conference opponent.
"I think they've been through a lot as a program with a change and whatnot and coaching and all the things that are going on, and I think they've done a great job at really finding their way and schematically, and from a personnel standpoint, putting guys in position to play really, really well," Cristobal said.
The Cardial are coming off an impressive victory over Florida State, something that won't go over Crisotbal's head. There is a lot to look at with the film and Cristobal knows that his team will have to be well prepared.
"And I think it showed on Saturday against Florida State with them holding one of the best offenses in the country to 13 points, and playing a really physical brand of football," Cristobal said. "Knocking a quarterback out of the game, really explosive in the run game, really good on third down, really good on third down defense, and red zone defense as well.
"And schematically, you could tell that their experience as pros and having been in the pros is really starting to carry over and bleed into what they do schematically. They certainly pose, besides being a physical team that really plays hard, they do enough stuff schematically where you really have to prepare well."
How to Watch: Stanford at No. 9 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Stanford Cardinal
When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
