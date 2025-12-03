Miami Gains New Blue-Chip Commit on National Signing Day

The Miami Hurricanes were always in the flipping business, but it took some time for some. Talented players like four-star linebacker Karsten Busch needed all the way to National Signing Day to think about a future in South Florida.

Now he has made his choice. Busch will flip from Louisville to Miami as the latest Miami Hurricanes signee of the 2026 class.

BREAKING: Louisville St. Xavier four-star LB Karsten Busch commits to Miami.



“The people in the program,” Busch said. “Miami is not just warm weather and sunshine, has a very good coaching staff consisting of hard-working coaches who love football.”



He is the No. 3 player out of Kentucky and the No. 34 linebacker in the country.

There was a lot to like about Miami. Busch highlighted this when he talked about his recruiting process and how Hard Miami went after them.

"At Miami, they recruit long arms, big dudes who can run. That's what they think I am," Busch told 247Sports. "They think I'm a first, second, and third down linebacker who can help them in all areas of the game. They also think I can play multiple positions: EDGE, in the box, man coverage, zone coverage, stuff like that. That kind of goes into what their plan is for me, trying to fit in as a linebacker there. There's a lot of opportunity with the guys leaving Miami, so I'm going to try to step foot in their program and try to make an impact early."

Even after he sat down with head coach Mario Cristobal, there was so much to like about the program and the coach.

"Sitting down with him, I just feel like he has great character, great humility," Busch said. "He talked a lot about his parents and how he came from a really good family and just learned a lot there. It seemed like he had a different level of confidence and compassion and belief in his program and his coaching staff, and then his recruits, me. I kind of got a different vibe from that belief, and it made me believe from day one, the first time I met him, that Miami would be a good place."

Miami will finish for the fourth season in a row with the highest-rated ACC class in the country, and will be back inside the top 10 since the 2024 season.

