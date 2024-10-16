Mario Cristobal Recognized on Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award Watch List
Miami Hurricanes head football coach Mario Cristobal has been named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award Watch List, as announced by the American Heart Association and the Bryant Awards on Wednesday.
Cristobal is among the 27 coaches nationally and four within the ACC selected to the watch list. The annual awatd is given to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life — both on and off the field.
That defines who Mario Cristobal and and amazing things he has done for this program.
This is his third season leading the Hurricanes. In his first two he went 12-13 but now Cristobal has led No. 6 Miami (6-0, 2-0 ACC) to its best start since 2017.
The Hurricanes are one of just six programs to rank in the top 15 of both total offense and total defense and leads the FBS in total offense, averaging 583.8 yards per game.
With his leadership and imfluence, senior quarterback Cam Ward has emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate, becoming the first player to open his Miami career with six straight performances of 300-plus passing yards.
The 39th annual Coach of the Year award winner will be announced live from Houston’s Post Oak Hotel on Wed., Jan. 22, 2024. The watch list, finalists and Coach of the Year recipient are voted on by the National Sports Media Association, the Bryant Awards’ Executive Leadership Team and the Bryant family.
In honor of legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant, the American Heart Association and the Bryant family present the award each year to raise awareness and critical funds for scientific research to eliminate needless suffering and death from cardiovascular disease and stroke, the leading causes of death globally.