Mario Cristobal Searches for his First Bowl Victory With the Hurricanes
Year three for Mario Cristobal has come to an end and the Miami Hurricanes head coach is now searching for his first bowl win since the 2019 season and the first one as the Canes head coach.
The Hurricanes finished last season 7-5 and played in the Pinstripe Bowl last season against Rutgers and fell short against the Scarlet Knights 31-24.
It was a contest of will and the Knights prevailed. Now the Hurricanes (10-2, 6-2 ACC) will face the Big-12 runner-up in the Iowa State Cyclones (10-3, 7-2 Big-12) in an attempt to reach the 11-win mark for the first time since the 2003 season. Cristobal knows the importance of the Hurricanes playing in this bowl game and for him to get this win for the program.
"It's ultra important for the University of Miami to continue to develop and grow and progress by stressing the importance of offseason opportunities it's been a minute you know before these opportunities have been taken advantage of in a positive manner and this needs to be that and you know it's you learn a lot about your team you learn a lot about your people and your program when you head into the postseason," Cristobal said.
This is the natural progression that Cristobal constantly mentions throughout the season. The Bowl win will only provide a great building block for next season.
"I know it's important to a lot of guys and I know our guys want to finish the right way and they want to begin the next season in the right way and a game like this encompasses both, especially against a great team like Iowa State," Cristobal finished.