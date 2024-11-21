2025 Miami Hurricanes Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going
With the addition of quarterback Cam Ward, the transfer portal was very, very good to the Miami Hurricanes this time last year. Who might Mario Cristobal successfully pluck this time, especially following The U's impressive 20024 college football season?
Also, who might be on his way out?
The end of the regular season in college football means the beginning of the long offseason, with players and coaches coming and going and each roster experiencing a massive reset due to everything from players running out of eligibility to the NCAA transfer portal.
Some of the key dates and deadlines are as follows:
- Early Signing Day: Dec. 4, moved up three weeks. The regular signing day is Feb. 5, 2025.
- Transfer portal: The NCAA Division I Council reduced the transfer portal windows from 45 to 30 days. The winter portal opens Dec. 9, and closes Dec. 28. The spring portal will be open April 16-25.
- 2025 NFL Draft: A soft deadline of Jan. 6 is for players who have already finished their seasons. The hard deadline Jan. 15. Players in the National Championship Game can petition for special eligibility for Jan. 24. They have until Jan. 27 to revoke their names. The deadline to opt out of the 2025 draft is Feb. 7. The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will take place Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisc., April 24-26.
This story will be regularly updated.
Transfer Portal (Arrivals)
None yet
Transfer Portal (Departures)
None yet
Declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft
None yet
Top NFL Prospects
Cam Ward, QB
Jalen Rivers, OL
Xavier Restrepo, WR
Zion Nelson, OT
Akheem Mesidor, DL
Francisco Mauigoa, LB
Damien Martinez, RB
Jacolby George, WR
Samuel Brown, WR
Tyler Baron, DL
Elijah Arroyo, TE
All-Star Games/Out of Eligibility
Senior Bowl Watch List
At Mobile, Ala., Sat, Feb 1, 2025
Cam Ward, QB
Jalen Rivers, OL
Xavier Restrepo, WR
Mishael Powell, DB
Daryl Porter Jr., DB
Akheem Mesidor, DL
Francisco Mauigoa, LB
Damien Martinez, RB
Jacolby George, WR
Samuel Brown, WR
Andres Borregales, K
Simeon Barrow Jr., DL
Tyler Baron, DL
Coaches (Arriving)
None yet
Coaches (Departing)
None yet
