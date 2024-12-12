Welcome to the ACC Bill Belichick, Mario Cristobal Time is Ticking: Just a Minute
Arguably the greatest coach ever has entered the college football world and not only does he plan to make an NFL farm system, Bill Belichick plans to do it at the University of North Carolina.
More ACC schools continue to bring in newer and better coaches and with the amount of talent that has started to disperse, thanks to the portal, this is a chance that people have not been able to see about how good the ACC truly is.
Belichick will walk in and will likely not struggle to start his college venture but with his addition, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal continues to be knocked down the totem poll of best coaches in the ACC.
On his best day, he will be a top-five coach in the conference but typically he will be around the middle of the pack in terms of coaching. Cristobal is a great recruiter and one of the best in the country, however, great recruiting compared to good coaching can be difficult to work with.
There are list of coaches that are better at game-day operations than Cristobal and now adding in Belichick is only going to make it harder on the coach during games and even with recruiting.
Now is the time for the Miami head coach to take his game to the next level and elevate his coaching ability to the level of his recruiting ability. If not, time will start to tick faster and the seat will be hotter every year for his team. This year was a wasted opportunity and now it's time to kick it into overdrive if he ever hopes to make it to the College Football Playoff.