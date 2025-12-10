Mario Cristobal Understands how Dangerous Marcel Reed Can Be Against Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Game preparations have already begun for Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes. It will be elite offense vs. elite defense with the Hurricanes looking to slow down the Texas A&M Aggies.

No. 1 on their scouting report is star sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed.

Reed finished the regular season on the outside looking in with the Heisman finalist votes, but still proved to be one of the most difficult challenges of the season for the Canes.

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) before a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

He finished the season with 31 total touchdowns on the ground and air. He threw for close to 3000 yards and rushed nearly 500. He has had some moments of putting the ball in harm's way, finishing the season with 10 interceptions, but that won't stop the talented player from taking more chances. Cristobal knows he is dangerous through the air and on the ground and is preparing for everything.

"Yeah, nobody's really stopped him this year," Cristobal said. "I mean, you said it correctly. He's a true dual-threat guy, but he could very easily be one of the other at the highest level at any point in time in the game. And his ability to extend plays improvise, he can do it as a drop-back passer. He could do it as a dual threat guy, and stretch run it option, run it triple option it, design quarterback runs, just break contain and head downfield, or just extend the play, find somebody open down the field."

Cristobal and the defense know that they are dealing with a potential monster who could have been a Heisman finalists.

"Very strong arm, very accurate, tremendous competitor. Probably the part that sticks out the most, a lot of guys have athletic traits like that, but what sticks out about him is, he just doesn't allow the previous play to affect him. He just rolls. And he's been one of the biggest factors in their surge this season. I think he should be one of the Heisman finalists."

Most of those 10 interceptions came in the final few games of the year. While the Aggies have been shaky closing their season, it won't stop the Canes from being prepared for an elite quarterback performance from the budding superstar.

