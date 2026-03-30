Mario Cristobal: 'We Need to See More out of Everyone'

CORAL GABLES — The first week of spring practice is in the books, and there are plenty of positives and negatives that the Miami Hurricanes are still trying to iron out.

Head coach Mario Cristbal has set the standard and expectation for everyone, including himself, but something still feels off. He has the experience now of playing and winning the biggest games of the season, so that feeling and instinct are there to know what works and what doesn't.

Crisotbal wants more from everyone, and needs the consistency to start showing up more than it has been.

"There was some flashes of the level of physicality that we want, but not nearly as consistent as we need it to be," Cristobal said. "There was good energy and really good effort. The execution needs some work. We need to see more out of everybody in the entire program. Every coach, every player, and every analyst. Just make sure we take each day to prepare and be successful in 2026…We go hard. Our practices are different. While we are out here, it has to be to the max. It has to be max effort and max levels of concentration in every walkthrough and every detail and every meeting."

It's rare to see a lack of turnover from year to year, but the Hurricanes are returning some of the most players in the country coming off of last season. It helps when he has a national championship appearance, and most players want to grind for another one, but there are still some questions that need to be answered.

The competitive nature is there, but identifying who has it and who doesn't is what Cristobal is mainly focused on.

"With 41 new people, I think part of that has to come from the players and the other part of it is the coaches have to really bring that along," Cristobal said. "We have to identify the guys that are capable of or have the potential to do that. When somebody opens their mouth, they better bring the right stuff. I do think we are seeing a couple of the guys that couple be and a couple of the guys that have done it. By the time we get to the end of fall camp, we feel confident we will get there."

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