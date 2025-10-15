All Hurricanes

Mel Kiper's Names Four Hurricanes Rising Up on his NFL Draft Board

The Miami Hurricanes have a number of players who can be high draft picks after the 2026 season.

Justice Sandle

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) tackles South Florida Bulls wide receiver Christian Neptune (81) in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) tackles South Florida Bulls wide receiver Christian Neptune (81) in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Midway through the season, the Miami Hurricanes have several players who are playing out of their minds.

Now with more expectations than ever, Mel Kiper Jr. has released his 2026 NFL Draft Board with four Hurricanes making the list.

This is a list of the top 130 players in the country and the Kiper likes two going in the first round:

No. 9 Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a sack against
Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a sack against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bain is powerful and has really strong hands. He routinely gets the best of some very good offensive tackles, often with his dominant rip move, and he knows every trick in the book in getting home to the QB. Bain also shows speed and bend off the edge, and he takes good angles. Plus, he can hold the edge against the run and get off blocks to chase down ball carriers. His tape is just filled with disruption.

But even with all those A-level traits, it's actually Bain's hustle that really stands out to me. He never takes a play off and fires at the ball on every play. His arms are shorter than most scouts prefer, but there's so much to like with his game. Opponents have to account for him in their game plans, and he can keep them guessing even then with his inside-outside flexibility.

Another person on the list, is Akheem Mesidor. The Dou are hearlded as the best defensive edge duo in the country and it's only right that he is on the list as well.

Defensive ends

1. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (Fla.)
2. Keldric Faulk, Auburn
3. Akheem Mesidor, Miami (Fla.)
4. LT Overton, Alabama
5. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
6. Zion Young, Missouri
7. Caden Curry, Ohio State
8. Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
9. Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas
10. Will Whitson, Mississippi State

No. 18 Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks against California Gol
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks against California Golden Bears linebacker David Reese (7) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Here's a true mauler. Mauigoa is fun to watch for the way he just destroys pass rushers at the point of attack. He has more than 2,000 snaps at right tackle and has the pass protection skill to stick there, but he could absolutely slide inside and become a Pro Bowl-caliber guard at the next level. Mauigoa has allowed one sack and blown only five run blocks since the start of last season.

Rankings:

Offensive tackles

1. Spencer Fano, Utah
2. Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.)
3. Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
4. Caleb Lomu, Utah
5. Gennings Dunker, Iowa
6. Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
7. Trevor Goosby, Texas
8. Isaiah World, Oregon
9. Brian Parker II, Duke
10. Carter Smith, Indiana

Who Else Remains?

Carson Beck is the last Hurricane on Kiper's Big Board. Beck has been fantastic this season and has done the job as one of the better quarterbacks in the country. If he continues at the pace he is on, there is a ton of movement in the rankings, and Beck could climb into the top three to finish the season.

Quarterbacks

1. Dante Moore, Oregon
2. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
3. Ty Simpson, Alabama
4. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
5. John Mateer, Oklahoma
6. Carson Beck, Miami (Fla.)
7. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
8. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
9. Jayden Maiava, USC
10. Drew Allar, Penn State

