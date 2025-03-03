Miami adds Former Minnesota Analyst Brett Holinka to the Defensive Staff
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes coaching staff are not slowing down as they seek to improve their defense even more.
Gaby Urrutia of 247sports has reported that Miami has added former Minnesota analyst Brett Holinka to a similar role. Holinka was a four-year defensive coordinator at the University of North Dakota and spent the 2024 season with DC Corey Hetherman in Minneapolis.
This only adds more reasons to believe in the Hurricanes this season — at least on the defensive side of the ball. Cristobal has done everything in his power to try and revamp a struggling defense the Canes had last season.
He has almost an entirely new staff this year starting at the top with DC. Add in some of the players from the portal and out of high school, this is a promising young group the Hurricanes might have for the next few seasons.
Some faces remain the same but the defense of the Hurricanes will be improved this year. Defense wins championships and that is what Cristobal is trying to build in Coral Gables. They want a championship-winning team in their building.
