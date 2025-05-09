Miami Adds All-Big Ten Linebacker Mohamed Toure From the Spring Portal

BREAKING: Rutgers standout transfer LB Mohamed Toure has Committed to Miami, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 240 LB has totaled 168 Tackles, 22.5 TFL, 13.5 Sacks, & 2 INTs in his college career thus far



Was an All-Big Ten Selection https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/BX3rnKRy4M