Miami Adds All-Big Ten Linebacker Mohamed Toure From the Spring Portal
The name might sound familiar because of a former bowl game, as the Miami Hurricanes continue to add depth to its linebacker room with the addition of Rutgers standout transfer Mohamed Toure.
Mario Cristobal might still have sleepless nights because of last season's defense as he continues to add players to the defensive side of the ball.. This addition continues to boost arguably the weakest part of the defense this season and brings it up to par with the rest of the team. However, there might be some injury concerns with the addition.
Toure missed two entire seasons (2022, 2024) due to ACL tears that might have slowed him down. This makes him a low-risk, high-reward player for the Hurricanes because of what he can be if he returns to form — an all-conference linebacker. He suffered his injury last fall camp, and has the chance to be ready for the opening game of the season against Notre Dame.
Toure's best season came in 2023 when he earned honorable All-Big Ten accolades. Toure also played under Hetherman at Rutgers, where he served as linebackers coach from 2022-23. He led the Scarlet Knights' defense, racking up 93 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble in 13 games.
His last game played was against Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl, where the Hurricanes lost to the Knights before they acquired Cam Ward. In that game, he was dominant. He totaled eight tackles with two tackles for loss and a sack in Rutgers' 31-24 win.
The Hurricanes now have the No. 3 portal class in the country, and Toure is the 19th player to be added from the portal this offseason.