Miami in the Hunt for BYU All-American Transfer WR/KR Keelan Marion

The Miami Hurricanes are looking to replace some talent that has hit the portal and bring in some of the best from around the country. One of those targets is BYU All-American transfer WR/KR Keelan Marion.

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) scores a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) scores a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Marion entered the portal after having a great season for the Cougars.

Marion began his career at UConn, where he wasted little time emerging into a top target for the Huskies. As a true freshman, Marion led the team in receiving yards (474) and touchdowns (5), while finishing second in receptions with 28. The following year, his season was cut short due to an injury after just a handful of games, eventually hopping in the portal at the conclusion of the season. That is when he landed at BYU and took his game to another level.

As a Cougar he was an electric and star returner and used as a weapon as well. In his first season, Marion was the team's fifth-leading receiver, logging 20 catches for 216 yards. Last season, he was more involved, finishing with 24 passes for 346 yards and a touchdown.

The Hurricanes are also in the Treber Pena hunt as they look to find an answer for a sure No. 1 receiver to help the extremely young receiving core of the Hurricanes.

He has one year left of eligibility.

