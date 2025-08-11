Miami Center Tabbed to Preseason Award Watch List
The Miami Hurricanes have another player to add to their watch list honors tracker as the TCU transfer James Brockermeyer has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List.
Brockermeyer joins other offensive linemen, Francis Mauigoa, who has also been named to a preseason award watch list, as they prepare to be one of the best offensive line groups in the country.
What has also helped this group is the chemistry he has been able to build with the other offensive linemen heading into the season.
“It’s been great," Brockermeyer said. "I think that was one of the best things about getting here for spring ball was having that time to mesh with the other guys and learn about the guys in the room. They can learn about me as well. And just by being able to do that, we’ve been able to hit the ground running.”
About the 2025 Award Winner Selection Process
This year, the Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watchlist based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF. Once the season begins, schools will be able to nominate their centers for late addition based on in-season merit.
While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee uses these three prestigious teams to determine a winner:
· Walter Camp Foundation (WCF)
· Sporting News (SN)
· Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)
Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a "mix" of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee's policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All- America teams. The center with the most first team votes will determine the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee, provided with data from Pro Football Focus.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.