Miami Faces Potential College Football Playoff Scheduling Conflict
Now, in the face of not having a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, the Miami Hurricanes have a new issue if they were to make the playoff and host a home game.
The University of Miami and the College Football Playoff are working on a contingency plan to account for a possible Hard Rock Stadium scheduling conflict if the Hurricanes make the playoff and earn a first-round home game, per ESPN's Heather Dinich.
"Hard Rock Stadium developed an operational plan should the stadium host both a LaLiga game and a University of Miami CFP first-round game the weekend of December 19th and 20th," the school said. "We will continue to refine and review the plan and ultimately meet the needs and objectives of the CFP pending final scheduling of both events."
The issue that arose was the time and TV window that would allow both to happen on the same day. LaLiga, Spain's top-flight soccer league, announced last week that it will hold the Barcelona-Villarreal match in Miami on Dec. 20 at 10:15 a.m. ET -- the same day as the first round of the CFP.
"We are aware of reports regarding a La Liga match and the potential for a University of Miami CFP First-Round playoff game to be scheduled on the same weekend at Hard Rock Stadium," the CFP said in a statement. "We will continue to review operational plans with all parties involved, pending final scheduling of both events."
The main contributor to this is if No. 9 Miami wins out and makes the CFP. Miami and Mario Cristobal have a history of collapsing in the final stretches of the season, with a 4-10 record in November and December over the past two seasons. Everything could change with a single loss and kill Miami's chances of making the playoffs.
The first step is to go 1-0 for the rest of the season starting with the Stanford Cardinal.
How to Watch: Stanford at No. 9 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Stanford Cardinal
When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
